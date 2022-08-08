RCMP issue warning of bear in Airdrie neighbourhood

Police are warning Airdrie, Alta., residents to be smarter than the average bear and stay in their home.
A bear on the loose in the Sagewood neighbourhood in west Airdrie early Monday afternoon prompted RCMP to issue an advisory of the ursine visitor.
“Fish and Wildlife are currently en route,” an RCMP statement said.
“Please stay in your residence and away from Sagewood so this matter can be dealt with safely.”
More to come…
