Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

RCMP issue warning of bear in Airdrie neighbourhood

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 4:00 pm
A black bear pictured in this 2017 file photo. View image in full screen
A black bear pictured in this 2017 file photo. AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Police are warning Airdrie, Alta., residents to be smarter than the average bear and stay in their home.

A bear on the loose in the Sagewood neighbourhood in west Airdrie early Monday afternoon prompted RCMP to issue an advisory of the ursine visitor.

Trending Stories

“Fish and Wildlife are currently en route,” an RCMP statement said.

“Please stay in your residence and away from Sagewood so this matter can be dealt with safely.”

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildlife tagBear tagAirdrie RCMP tagAlberta fish and wildlife tagbear sighting tagwildlife safety tagBear in Airdrie tagwild bear in neighborhood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers