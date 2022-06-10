RCMP say brief lockdown at Canmore school prompted by grizzly bear

Send this page to someone via email

A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the lockdown went into effect at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy.

The RCMP said the bear was in the school yard for an undisclosed amount of time before going into the bush. They did not confirm how long the lockdown was in effect for.

Global News has reached out to the school for more details.

View image in full screen A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. Supplied by Canmore RCMP

