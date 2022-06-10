Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP say brief lockdown at Canmore school prompted by grizzly bear

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 7:41 pm
A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. View image in full screen
A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. Supplied by Canmore RCMP

A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the lockdown went into effect at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy.

READ MORE: Grizzly bear killed in Yoho National Park

Click to play video: 'The bears are waking up in Alberta' The bears are waking up in Alberta
The bears are waking up in Alberta – Apr 4, 2022

The RCMP said the bear was in the school yard for an undisclosed amount of time before going into the bush. They did not confirm how long the lockdown was in effect for.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the school for more details.

A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. View image in full screen
A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. Supplied by Canmore RCMP
A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. View image in full screen
A school in Canmore, Alta., was briefly put into lockdown mode on Friday because of a grizzly bear wandering nearby, according to the RCMP. Supplied by Canmore RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagWildlife tagBear tagbears tagCanmore tagGrizzly Bear tagGrizzly Bears tagGrizzly tagCanmore RCMP tagCanmore school on lockdown because of bear tagOur Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers