Police seek suspects in multiple collisions, flight from officers in Brantford

Police are seeking two suspects accused of multiple motor vehicle collisions and fleeing from officers in Brantford, Ont. on Sunday.

Investigators say the pair tried to evade local police in the city’s north end following a call advising of a possible impaired driver near a parking lot at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Two men WANTED after stolen vehicle involved in multiple motor vehicle collisions, flight from police. One suspect, the driver of the vehicle, has been identified as Joshua BEAVER, 33, of Brantford. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. More info here:https://t.co/KxzBj1Ogx4 pic.twitter.com/Y3zgKU0a9V — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) August 8, 2022

“Two men were observed within the vehicle. Both men appeared to be unconscious,” Brantford Police (BPS) said in a release.

“The suspects awoke and the driver utilized the stolen vehicle to ram the police cruisers and a civilian’s motor vehicle in an effort to flee the scene.”

A spokesperson said the vehicle sustained significant damage when police cruisers and tire deflation devices were activated to prevent the suspects from leaving the lot.

“The suspects drove recklessly with no regard for public safety, proceeding through the mall parking lot,” BPS’ Robin Matthews-Osmond said.

The red GMC Sierra skipped through two West Street parking lots before coming to rest in a residential neighbourhood.

After abandoning the vehicle, the two men fled from officers on foot.

The driver was confronted by officers in a yard but escaped after using bear spray.

No serious injuries were reported, but two police cruisers and one civilian motor vehicle, were damaged.

Detectives have identified a 33-year-old Brantford man as one of the two suspects.

Described as six foot three inches with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes, he’s facing 14 charges including seven counts related to probation violations, theft and assault with a weapon.

The other outstanding suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30-years of age.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.