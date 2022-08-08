Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspects in multiple collisions, flight from officers in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:32 pm
Brantford police are seeking two persons tied to multiple motor vehicle collisions at a parking lot near Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway Aug. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Brantford police are seeking two persons tied to multiple motor vehicle collisions at a parking lot near Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway Aug. 7, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are seeking two suspects accused of multiple motor vehicle collisions and fleeing from officers in Brantford, Ont. on Sunday.

Investigators say the pair tried to evade local police in the city’s north end following a call advising of a possible impaired driver near a parking lot at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Story continues below advertisement

 

“Two men were observed within the vehicle. Both men appeared to be unconscious,” Brantford Police (BPS) said in a release.

“The suspects awoke and the driver utilized the stolen vehicle to ram the police cruisers and a civilian’s motor vehicle in an effort to flee the scene.”

Trending Stories

A spokesperson said the vehicle sustained significant damage when police cruisers and tire deflation devices were activated to prevent the suspects from leaving the lot.

Read more: Two suspects wanted on first-degree murder charges in Brantford, Ont. homicide

“The suspects drove recklessly with no regard for public safety, proceeding through the mall parking lot,” BPS’  Robin Matthews-Osmond said.

The red GMC Sierra skipped through two West Street parking lots before coming to rest in a residential neighbourhood.

After abandoning the vehicle, the two men fled from officers on foot.

The driver was confronted by officers in a yard but escaped after using bear spray.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in custody after Toronto police cruiser stolen then crashed' Suspect in custody after Toronto police cruiser stolen then crashed
Story continues below advertisement

No serious injuries were reported, but two police cruisers and one civilian motor vehicle, were damaged.

Detectives have identified a 33-year-old Brantford man as one of the two suspects.

Described as six foot three inches with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes, he’s facing 14 charges including seven counts related to probation violations, theft and assault with a weapon.

The other outstanding suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30-years of age.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagBrantford tagBrantford Police tagBrantford news tagBrantford crime tagColborne Street tagwayne gretzky parkway taglynden road tagoutstsnding suspects tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers