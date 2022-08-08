Sarnia, Ont. woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting multiple homeowners

Send this page to someone via email

A Sarnia, Ont., woman is facing theft and assault charges after a Canadian flag was removed from a resident’s property and the homeowner was attacked, police say.

In the late afternoon hours on Friday, a woman arrived at an address in the area of Devine Street and Queen Street and proceeded to remove a Canadian flag from the resident’s porch.

According to police, the homeowner and a family member followed the suspect, who was “acting erratically.”

Later on, the suspect reportedly ran toward the individuals and swung a needle toward them. The victims immediately attempted to flee the area and return to their residence when the accused began to throw rocks, which struck them.

No significant injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect also began swinging a stick at the two victims but did not strike them.

The suspect later approached the backyard of another residence and began interacting with dogs in the backyard. Police say the homeowner of the second residence asked her to leave their property, and she grabbed a cup of coffee the complainant was drinking and threw it toward the complainant.

Police were contacted and located the accused without further incident.

Kelsey Lynn Saar, 30, of Sarnia, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and three counts of assault with a weapon.

She has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

The Sarnia Police Service is encouraging the public to stay safe when considering options of confrontation.

“It is recommended that you instead contact the police to attend,” read a media release. “You may wish to keep an eye out for direction of travel but avoiding direct contact may be the safest option. We understand the frustration but wish to ensure everyone’s safety.”