Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Rock the Lake back in the Okanagan with top-tier line-up

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan’s Rock the Lake brings the heat with a great line-up' Okanagan’s Rock the Lake brings the heat with a great line-up
It's been a busy weekend in the Okanagan and downtown Kelowna was no exception. As Sydney Morton tells us Rock The Lake took over the parking lot at Prospera Place with three days of rock music.

Rock the Lake returned to the grounds of Prospera Place this past weekend with three days of heavy-hitting lineups.

“We draw over 4,000 people and some of the best rock bands come through here every single year,” said George Fadel, senior director of marketing GSL Group/ Rock the Lake. “This year it’s bigger and better than ever. We have more bands and people are really pumped that we are back and are excited to gather again.”

Read more: Okanagan talent soars at Red Bird Brewing music festival

Rock the Lake has been a tradition in the Okanagan valley since launching in 2016. On August 5 to August 7 the music festival brought thousands of music lovers together again.

Fan favourites, B.I.F. Naked, A Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Nazareth, Moist, Trooper, Eve 6, Chilliwack, Bif Naked, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Spoons, Grapes of Wrath, The Kings, and many more.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan folk quartet Kentucky Eileen hits Canadian stages with fresh music

With another successful year under their belts, organizers can now shift to planning the next festival, giving festival goers another three days of great music from years gone by.

Related News
Okanagan tagMusic tagcentral okanagan tagnews tagokanagan lake tagLive Music tagrock music tagRock the Lake tagTop Talent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers