Rock the Lake back in the Okanagan with top-tier line-up

Rock the Lake returned to the grounds of Prospera Place this past weekend with three days of heavy-hitting lineups.

“We draw over 4,000 people and some of the best rock bands come through here every single year,” said George Fadel, senior director of marketing GSL Group/ Rock the Lake. “This year it’s bigger and better than ever. We have more bands and people are really pumped that we are back and are excited to gather again.”

Rock the Lake has been a tradition in the Okanagan valley since launching in 2016. On August 5 to August 7 the music festival brought thousands of music lovers together again.

Fan favourites, B.I.F. Naked, A Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Nazareth, Moist, Trooper, Eve 6, Chilliwack, Bif Naked, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Spoons, Grapes of Wrath, The Kings, and many more.

With another successful year under their belts, organizers can now shift to planning the next festival, giving festival goers another three days of great music from years gone by.