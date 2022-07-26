Okanagan folk quartet Kentucky Eileen hits Canadian stages with fresh music

Send this page to someone via email

There’s something about Kentucky Eileen’s music that just makes you feel at home.

The Kelowna, B.C., band has been hypnotizing crowds with their signature blend of folk with a country twist since forming the band in 2019. Since then they have been masterfully combining their talents to create something truly unique.

“What we have really wanted to do with this band is connect. With every song that comes out and every performance we are trying to connect beyond that superficial level,” said Dan Tait bassist, drummer, harmonicist and vocalist.

“We are trying to have music become transcendent again, we are trying to tell meaningful stories, write songs and bring us all back [together].”

The folk quartet is comprised of longtime, established musicians: violinist and vocalist Mitchell Howanyk, Sam Balson who plays the mandolin, and the electric guitar and sings in the band, as well as Josh Smith who sings and plays the guitar, banjo and ukulele along with Tait.

This year they have come out swinging, releasing three new singles Takes a Lot of Work, The Way Life Goes and One Shot Two Shot ahead of their tour across Canada, to Ontario and back to Kelowna, playing 17 shows in 21 days.

“It just tightens all the bolts, so each show that we play we hone our sets and our sections and just how we play with each other,” said Smith.

“By the end of the tour, we were just a well-oiled machine.”

The band recently made a stop on their tour at their home stage in Kelowna at Red Bird Brewing on July 23. Next, the band plays in West Vancouver at the Harmony Arts Festival on Aug. 6 and on Aug. 7 at Guilt & Co. in Vancouver.

They will return to the Okanagan at Lake Country’s At Swalwell Park Aug. 12. They will perform at the Rock Creek Fall Fair on Sept 17 and end the tour in Summerland on Oct. 1

Before their next tour stop, the band is releasing their fourth single this year, Not Long for This World.

“We have all had people that we have lost in our lives. It has grown into this song that’s just about love (for) the people that are around and say, ‘I love you’ to the people you love, while they are here and while you still can,” said Smith.

You can purchase or stream all music from Kentucky Eileen on all platforms. For full show details and music links visit www.kentuckyeileen.com

