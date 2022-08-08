Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning remains for London-Middlesex on Monday, Environment Canada says

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 8:20 am
London-Middlesex is expected to see high temperatures on Monday. View image in full screen
London-Middlesex is expected to see high temperatures on Monday. Getty Images

The sweltering weather seen across southern Ontario over the weekend is not expected to stop anytime soon as residents should still find ways to “beat the heat” while London-Middlesex remains under a heat warning for Monday.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures are expected to reach near 30 C, with humidex values closer to 40.

Read more: Heat warnings continue across Canada amid scorching temperatures, humidity

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Trending Stories

Experts also say the hot and humid weather can worsen air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Residents should watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

They should stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure, check on older family, friends and neighbours and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagHeat Warning taglondon middlesex tagHigh Temperatures taghumidex values tagaugust 8 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers