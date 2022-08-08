Heat warning remains for London-Middlesex on Monday, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

The sweltering weather seen across southern Ontario over the weekend is not expected to stop anytime soon as residents should still find ways to “beat the heat” while London-Middlesex remains under a heat warning for Monday.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures are expected to reach near 30 C, with humidex values closer to 40.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Experts also say the hot and humid weather can worsen air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Residents should watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, and the worsening of some health conditions.

They should stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure, check on older family, friends and neighbours and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.