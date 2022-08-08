Boots and Hearts festival temporarily evacuated due to severe weather

Send this page to someone via email

The grounds at the Boots and Hearts country music festival were temporarily evacuated on Sunday due to severe weather.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the festival tweeted that a temporary evacuation was taking place due to “severe incoming weather conditions.”

“Please seek shelter outside the grounds for your safety,” the post said.

The festival said it would keep attendees updated on developments.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the grounds began to reopen.

Sunday’s lineup at the festival included Shania Twain and her performance went ahead after the severe weather passed.

The Boots and Hearts festival took place from Thursday to Sunday at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Good news. Festival grounds are reopening now. — Boots and Hearts (@BootsandHearts) August 8, 2022

Due to severe incoming weather conditions we are temporarily evacuating the festival grounds. Please seek shelter outside the grounds for your safety. We will provide further information as this situation develops. — Boots and Hearts (@BootsandHearts) August 8, 2022

