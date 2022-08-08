Menu

Entertainment

Boots and Hearts festival temporarily evacuated due to severe weather

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 7:22 am
The grounds at the Boots and Hearts festival were temporarily evacuated on Sunday due to severe weather. View image in full screen
The grounds at the Boots and Hearts festival were temporarily evacuated on Sunday due to severe weather. Twitter / @SheriHill

The grounds at the Boots and Hearts country music festival were temporarily evacuated on Sunday due to severe weather.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the festival tweeted that a temporary evacuation was taking place due to “severe incoming weather conditions.”

“Please seek shelter outside the grounds for your safety,” the post said.

The festival said it would keep attendees updated on developments.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the grounds began to reopen.

Sunday’s lineup at the festival included Shania Twain and her performance went ahead after the severe weather passed.

The Boots and Hearts festival took place from Thursday to Sunday at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

