Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Albuquerque police in search of vehicle suspected in killings of 4 Muslim men

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 7, 2022 9:51 pm
Click to play video: '18-year-old killed in brazen drive-by shooting on Highway 1' 18-year-old killed in brazen drive-by shooting on Highway 1
An 18-year-old was gunned down Saturday as he rode in a vehicle being driven along busy Highway 1 in Burnaby. Travis Prasad reports.

Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said Sunday that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico’s largest the city.

Albuquerque police said they released photos of the vehicle suspected of being used in the four homicides, hoping people could help identify the car. Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows, and appears to be a Jetta.

Read more: Parkland shooting trial: Here’s look at the prosecutor’s arguments

Police did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in any of the crimes.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle of interest. We have got to find this vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police still are trying to determine if there are any connections among the killings. A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque and ambush shootings killed three Muslim men over the past nine months.

Trending Stories

Police said Saturday that the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s.

The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.

Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes.

Two of the men – Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 – were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.

new mexico View image in full screen
People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. Law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Police declined to say whether Friday night’s homicide was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

“We will bring this person or these persons to justice,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
New Mexico tagAlbuquerque tagAlbuquerque Police tagNew Mexico Shooting tagAlbuquerque shooting tagAftab Hussein tagMohammad Ahmadi tagMuhammed Afzaal Hussain tagTim Keller tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers