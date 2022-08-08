Team B.C. defeats Lethbridge, heads to Junior Little League World Series

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Junior Bulls were upset in the Canadian Junior Little League Championship gold medal game against team British Columbia on Sunday.

While both teams came into the game with a 5-1 record, B.C. quickly went up 3-0 after three innings.

The Bulls tried to recover, but the B.C. Battalion fought hard to keep the host team at bay.

The final score was 6-2.

Ron Laquaglia, head coach for Team B.C., said that with their baseball program only being five years old, this huge victory will garner worldwide attention.

“You honestly don’t ever think that this is going to happen,” said Laquaglia. “We have no home field; we play every game on the road and keep going and persevere.

“This group of kids, I can’t say enough about their effort, their determination, their joy of the game.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This group of kids, I can't say enough about their effort, their determination, their joy of the game."

Neo Foster, the pitcher for the Battalion, said this year was especially tough with no home field and the difficulty finding places to practice, but the championship victory is “really amazing. This is something we’ve been working towards for a long time.”

Team B.C. will represent Canada on August 14th against the Latin America Regional Team.