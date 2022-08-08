Weekly survey: How many subs to streaming services do you have? (Too many?)

I’ve got subscription fatigue. It’s a different kind of Long Covid, one that has its roots in the months of lockdown boredom. What began with subs to streaming services (I have Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, and YouTube Music, largely because it’s my job to keep an eye on things) expanded to Netflix and Amazon. Then came Apple TV, AMC+, Paramount, Disney+, Discovery, Roku, Britbox, Qello, and…well, I don’t know for sure. I’m sure there’s more. A lot more.

These subs accumulated gradually as new offerings–like The Beatles’ Get Back series–and free trials made yet another service seem like a good idea. But the free trials expired and the automatic credit card charges began. Depending on the service, canceling can be a byzantine process. Call this number. Go to this website. Bought it through the App Store? Well, then you have to manage things through the app. No, you can’t talk to a real person.

In the US, they have an app called Trubill that allegedly helps you find and cancel your subscriptions, but I haven’t been able to find it in any Canadian app store. I’m going to have to take a day with my credit card statement, locate all the charges, and then spend time on the phone or online getting rid of the services I don’t want or need.

