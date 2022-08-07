Menu

Fire

West Vancouver’s Marine Drive shut down for structure fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 6:40 pm
West Vancouver fire firefighters are responding to a structure fire near 30 Street and Marine Drive.
Global News

A fire has broken out at a structure on 30 Street and Marine Drive in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue has alerted the public to stay away from the area and is shutting down a portion of Marine Drive.

Read more: Vancouver restaurant fire spreads to apartment Sunday afternoon

Information is limited at this time. Marine Drive is expected to be closed for at least an hour, according to a tweet by West Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

Global News has reached out to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue for more information.

More to come.

