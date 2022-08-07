West Vancouver’s Marine Drive shut down for structure fire

A fire has broken out at a structure on 30 Street and Marine Drive in West Vancouver.
West Vancouver Fire and Rescue has alerted the public to stay away from the area and is shutting down a portion of Marine Drive.
Information is limited at this time. Marine Drive is expected to be closed for at least an hour, according to a tweet by West Vancouver Fire and Rescue.
Global News has reached out to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue for more information.
More to come.
