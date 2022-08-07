West Vancouver’s Marine Drive shut down for structure fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has broken out at a structure on 30 Street and Marine Drive in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue has alerted the public to stay away from the area and is shutting down a portion of Marine Drive.

#WestVan fire crews are currently at a structure fire at 30th Street and Marine Drive. Police will be closing Marine Drive at this time and there may be a detour. Please expect minor delays. — West Vancouver Fire & Rescue (@WestVanFireDept) August 7, 2022

Information is limited at this time. Marine Drive is expected to be closed for at least an hour, according to a tweet by West Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

Global News has reached out to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue for more information.

More to come.