Temporary evacuation centre opens in Keremeos for those displaced by wildfires

A temporary emergency support service reception centre has opened in Keremeos in response to the Keremeos Creek Wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in conjunction with the village of Keremeos opened the centre at Keremeos Victory Hall.

“The Keremeos Reception Centre will be open on Sunday, August 7, 2022, until 5:00 p.m. Hours for Monday for the Keremeos Reception Centre have not been established at this time,” reads the RDOS press release.

According to the RDOS, there are no changes to the current evacuation orders and alerts.

Between RDOS Electoral Areas G and I, and the Village of Keremeos, there are 547 properties on evacuation order and another 1,050 properties on alert.

“If you are in an area on evacuation alert, you must be prepared to leave on short notice. Please maintain situational awareness by monitoring BC Wildfire Service and RDOS websites and social media channels,” read the RDOS release.

If you are on an evacuation alert or order or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, the RDOS asks that you self-register for Emergency Support Services.

A reception centre is set up at Princess Margaret Secondary in Penticton as well for anyone who needs immediate assistance.

The Penticton centre will be closed on Sunday but will reopen on Monday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.