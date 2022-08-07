Menu

Investigations

Regina Police asking for public’s help finding mom who allegedly abducted her child

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 4:11 pm
Kerry Keewatin is described as female, 36 years old,  Indigenous, 5’7” tall, weighing 140 lbs., black, shoulder length hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.
Kerry Keewatin is described as female, 36 years old,  Indigenous, 5’7” tall, weighing 140 lbs., black, shoulder length hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. Regina Police

Regina Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old baby and 36-year-old mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a home at 1100 block of 13th Avenue early Sunday morning following a report that a woman had shown up and allegedly tried to take her biological son. Police say she didn’t have custody.

Read more: ‘We can finally breathe:’ Missing boy reunited with his family

When officers arrived the mother, Kerry Keewatin was gone, as was her 2 year old son, Holdan Keewatin, according to a press release. 

Investigators found that Keewatin had later shown up at the Regina General Hospital with the child, but left on foot.

Read more: Regina man allegedly used bear spray on another man, faces weapons charges

Police say Keewatin is Indigenous, 5’7” tall, 140 lbs., has black, shoulder-length hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, a blue medical mask and was barefoot.

Two-year-old Holdan Keewatin was last seen wearing a black-and-white horizontal-striped outfit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kerry or Holdan Keewatin, or sees a woman and child matching these descriptions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

