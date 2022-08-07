Regina Police asking for public’s help finding mom who allegedly abducted her child

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old baby and 36-year-old mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a home at 1100 block of 13th Avenue early Sunday morning following a report that a woman had shown up and allegedly tried to take her biological son. Police say she didn’t have custody.

When officers arrived the mother, Kerry Keewatin was gone, as was her 2 year old son, Holdan Keewatin, according to a press release.

Investigators found that Keewatin had later shown up at the Regina General Hospital with the child, but left on foot.

Police say Keewatin is Indigenous, 5’7” tall, 140 lbs., has black, shoulder-length hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, a blue medical mask and was barefoot.

Two-year-old Holdan Keewatin was last seen wearing a black-and-white horizontal-striped outfit.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kerry or Holdan Keewatin, or sees a woman and child matching these descriptions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).