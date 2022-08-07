Smoky conditions surrounding Keremeos Creek Wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

One of the largest wildfires in the province is actively burning just outside of Penticton.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), crews saw little activity on the Keremeos Creek Wildfire overnight and the wildfire is estimated to be 5,903 hectares.

“That’s the estimated size but we are going to do another track and size this afternoon,” said BCWS information officer Mikhail Elsay.

“We were anticipating it to grow, especially once we are finished with our ignitions this morning. We’ll have an update size hopefully sometime this afternoon or evening.”

In an update on Sunday morning, BC Wildfire Service said an inversion, which keeps smoke low, is creating smoky conditions.

“This inversion is expected to lift mid-morning. Once lifted, crews will be conducting planned ignitions to fortify hand guard constructed yesterday,” read the BCWS update.

Crews plan to use hand ignitions, small devices to start fires, on approximately 30 hectares to secure ground north of Olalla.

“These ignitions are crucial for creating reliable containment and will bring the fire down to safe, workable ground for crews,” read the BCWS update.

Crews also plan to use hand ignitions on the northeast corner of the fire from the end of Sheep Creek Road travelling north.

These ignitions are expected to be low intensity and will help secure the northeast control lines.

BCWS says a total of 381 firefights are on scene, slightly less than the last couple of days.

“We’ve actually been able to downsize some of our structure protection resources, which is a good thing. We’re basically moving resources to other areas where they’re needed,” said Elsay.

Sixteen helicopters are currently assigned to this wildfire, however, waterbombers remain grounded for several reasons.

“One of the main reasons is that a lot of the fire is burning in super steep, inoperable terrain with no feasible approach and departure path for our fixed wing air tankers. Further to that, the helicopters are able to work much more effectively in this terrain,” said Elsay.

“Tankers very rarely extinguish fire on their own. And so, the reason that we can’t just use tankers in the steep terrain is because it’s not safe for our firefighters to be there in the first place. We use them where they’re the most effective supporting crews in the terrain that our firefighters have been working.”

Increased fire activity and smoke may be visible from Olalla and Keremeos.

As of Saturday afternoon, 547 properties are under evacuation order including homes in Olalla. Another 1,050 properties are on evacuation alert.

“If you are in an area on evacuation alert, you must be prepared to leave on short notice. Please maintain situational awareness by monitoring BC Wildfire Service and RDOS websites and social media channels,” said the RDOS in Saturday’s press release.

If you are on an evacuation alert or order or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, the RDOS asks that you self-register for Emergency Support Services.

A reception centre is set up at Princess Margaret Secondary in Penticton for anyone who needs immediate assistance.

