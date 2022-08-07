Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

At least 9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 7, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Father of teen killed in Parkland shooting interrupts Biden during speech on gun law' Father of teen killed in Parkland shooting interrupts Biden during speech on gun law
U.S. President Joe Biden was interrupted during a celebratory address on Monday marking the passage of a law aimed at reducing gun violence by the father of a teen who was killed during the Parkland shooting. “We have to do more than that,” said Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son Joaquin was one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting. – Jul 11, 2022

At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told reporters.

All nine people treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center had been released, hospital spokesperson Heather Chura told The (Cincinnati) Enquirer.

Read more: Robbers ambush armored vehicle, shoot 2 guards in California casino parking lot

A police officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit, something John called “a little unusual.”

Story continues below advertisement

“What I can tell you is that the individual that he fired at was actively shooting a firearm at that time,” John said. The suspect fled the scene.

Trending Stories

Police said a fight broke out between two groups, and officers saw at least two people involved brandish firearms and shoot at each other, The Enquirer reported.

Click to play video: '52 school buses travel to Ted Cruz’s home, carrying school shooting victims’ items' 52 school buses travel to Ted Cruz’s home, carrying school shooting victims’ items
52 school buses travel to Ted Cruz’s home, carrying school shooting victims’ items – Jul 17, 2022

John said police used what he called two “bang balls” — a “percussion instrument” with a “very loud noise” — to disperse a crowd they said had gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded.

Another shooting in the neighboring Central Business District left two wounded, but John said it was unclear whether the two shootings were related.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the gunfire “completely and totally unacceptable.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture,” Pureval said, lauding officers for a quick response that “likely saved many more from injury and prevented the loss of life.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
U.S. tagShooting tagGun Violence tagOhio tagCincinnati tagCincinnati shooting tagCincinnati bar tagCincinnati Ohio tagCincinnati Ohio shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers