Canada

Museum London to offer multilingual tours for the first time

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 7, 2022 1:25 pm
museum london
Museum London. Google Maps

For the first time ever, Museum London will offer a set of multilingual tours intended to serve new Londoners.

The tours will be part of a free event on Thurs. Aug. 11, and will be provided in Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin and Farsi.

Read more: London, Ont. community and tourism projects receive $3.7 million in funding

While the Museum centres on visual arts, senior curator Andrew Kear says language plays a big role in helping visitors understand the works inside.

“Being able to encounter works of art or historical artifacts in one’s native language offers that opportunity for more enjoyment, clarity, and accessibility,” he told 980 CFPL.

At the event, visitors can tour the exhibitions, watch a live performance of classical Indian dancing, receive a gift bag and enjoy snacks.

Read more: Museum London launches 12th annual UPwithART

The gift bag contains art activities and supplies, a tote bag designed by local artist Amsa Yaro, and a postcard with international postage.

Those interested in attending can register online.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham

