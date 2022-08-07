Museum London to offer multilingual tours for the first time

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, Museum London will offer a set of multilingual tours intended to serve new Londoners.

The tours will be part of a free event on Thurs. Aug. 11, and will be provided in Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin and Farsi.

While the Museum centres on visual arts, senior curator Andrew Kear says language plays a big role in helping visitors understand the works inside.

“Being able to encounter works of art or historical artifacts in one’s native language offers that opportunity for more enjoyment, clarity, and accessibility,” he told 980 CFPL.

At the event, visitors can tour the exhibitions, watch a live performance of classical Indian dancing, receive a gift bag and enjoy snacks.

The gift bag contains art activities and supplies, a tote bag designed by local artist Amsa Yaro, and a postcard with international postage.

Those interested in attending can register online.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham