Museum London launches 12th annual UPwithART

Museum London in London, Ont. has officially launched its 12th annual UPwithART campaign. 65 works of art have been donated by various local artists. The pieces will be put up for auction, with proceeds going to the Unity Project.

“It’s such a vital event for supporting our operations,” said Chuck Lazenby, executive director of Unity Project. “For us this year in particular, having to stay in a hotel temporarily, our costs have increased.”

All funds will be going towards not only hotel costs, but also basic needs for residents, like food.

“I always feel so privileged to be a part of UPwithART. It’s quite overwhelming to feel that level of support for your organization and to feel that people are really on your side in the fight against homelessness and poverty.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I think this is one of the ways the museum enacts its values and demonstrates its commitment to social justice and community in London,” said Julie Bevan, executive director of Museum London. “There’s a strong on the part of past and current staff to the work of Unity Project and it’s just a delight to see how it all comes together and how many different people from across the community are invested and contributing to its success.”

View image in full screen “Mirror You, Mirror Me” by Amsa Yaro (2022). Kate Otterbein / Global News

One of the donated pieces is “Mirror You, Mirror Me” by Amsa Yaro. Yaro donated to last year’s event. It’s something she is happy to participate in.

“With the economic issues and everything that is going on, it’s so easy to lose your home, to be displaced in any way,” said Yaro. “Nobody ever wants to be in that kind of situation. If there’s anything I can do in my own way, I will do it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Museum London has t-shirts for sale, featuring a design made by this year’s guest artist, Ed Pien, with proceeds going to Unity Project.

The Museum encourages people to stop by and view the art in person leading up to the auction. For anyone wanting to participate in the silent auction, bidding opens April 19 at 7:00 p.m. and closes April 23 at 7:00 p.m.