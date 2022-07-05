Menu

Canada

London, Ont. community and tourism projects receive $3.7 million in funding

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2022 4:09 pm
museum View image in full screen
The government of Canada is investing over $3.7 million towards 10 community infrastructure and tourism projects in the London region, including the London Children's Museum. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

The government of Canada is investing over $3.7 million towards 10 community infrastructure and tourism projects in the London, Ont., region.

Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) made the announcement at London Children’s Museum Tuesday afternoon.

“With this support … organizations (like) the London Children’s Museum will be able to create and revitalize vital community spaces and enhance tourism attractions to attract visitors and build stronger, more vibrant communities,” she said.

These projects include improvement to London’s downtown and main street areas, neighbourhood parks, museum and community facilities, as well as supporting the expansion of music festivals and public art installations.

“These investments will also be vital in increasing accessibility so that even more Canadians can enjoy these wonderful community hubs,” Jaczek said.

Trending Stories

Kate Ledgley, the director of visitor experiences at London Children’s Museum, says the museum is grateful to receive funding for their new site.

“We truly believe that a return to arts and culture is (going to) bring us back to a sense of connection and rebuild our collective well-being,” she said.

From left to right: London Children’s Museum Board of Directors vice-chair Emily Schinbein, Children’s Museum director of visitor experiences Kate Ledgley, Minister Helena Jaczek, Lieutenant-Colonel Joe Murray, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos. View image in full screen
From left to right: London Children’s Museum Board of Directors vice-chair Emily Schinbein, Children’s Museum director of visitor experiences Kate Ledgley, Minister Helena Jaczek, Lieutenant-Colonel Joe Murray, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

The museum is receiving $500,000 to adapt the top floor of the historic Kellogg’s cereal factory in Old East Village into its new museum. The project costs $19 million.

Construction is set to begin in September 2022 and the new location is expected to open in 2024.

“This new museum, located at 100 Kellogg Lane, will allow children to explore science, art, technology, nature, history and culture,” Jaczek said during the announcement.

An investment of $190,000 was also announced for the 1st Hussars Cavalry Fund to restore and preserve the Holy Roller, a WWII Canadian Army Sherman Tank.

Other funded projects include upgrading snow equipment at Boler Mountain and revitalizing the King Street Parkette in the downtown.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham

A full list of projects that will receive funding. View image in full screen
A full list of projects that will receive funding. Government of Canada
