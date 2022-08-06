Car stolen at gunpoint in Brampton plaza parking lot, police say

A car was stolen at gunpoint in Brampton on Friday evening, police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they received reports of a carjacking in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Kennedy Road North in Brampton at around 9:44 p.m.
Police said the victim was held at gunpoint in a plaza parking lot and ordered to hand over his vehicle.
The two suspects allegedly stole a Blue Honda Civic-Touring with the license plate CKSL569.
Police said they were male and wore dark clothing.
