Car stolen at gunpoint in Brampton plaza parking lot, police say

A car was stolen at gunpoint in Brampton on Friday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they received reports of a carjacking in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Kennedy Road North in Brampton at around 9:44 p.m.

Police said the victim was held at gunpoint in a plaza parking lot and ordered to hand over his vehicle.

The two suspects allegedly stole a Blue Honda Civic-Touring with the license plate CKSL569.

Police said they were male and wore dark clothing.

