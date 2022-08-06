London, Ont. police searching for missing teen boy

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Norwayne Williams was last seen Thursday in the area of Silverbrook Drive and Phillbrook Road, which is near Adelaide Street North and Fanshawe Park Road East.

He’s described as Black, 5’6″, slim build, and around 120 pounds.

Read more: RCMP search for two missing teen girls

Police say his clothing description is not known at this time, however, he may be wearing white Nike low-top sneakers and may be riding a dark blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement