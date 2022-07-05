RCMP search for two missing teen girls

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for help in finding two missing 14-year-old girls from the RM of Desalaberry.

Police say Heavenly Rae Fontaine and Avontai Hartleib left their home sometime between 10:30-11 p.m. on June 29.

Fontaine is 4’11” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, while Hartleib is 5’3″ and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call St-Pierre-Jolys at (204) 433-7908, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.