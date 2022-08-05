Menu

Health

Fort Saskatchewan obstetrics unit closing temporarily due to staffing shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian emergency rooms in crisis as doctors, nurses pushed to brink' Canadian emergency rooms in crisis as doctors, nurses pushed to brink
The situation in Canada's emergency rooms has grown critical, with patients overwhelming understaffed hospitals and the pandemic pushing facilities to the brink, burning out doctors and nurses. Those who stayed behind are now pleading for action. Abigail Bimman looks at the growing challenges, how patients are suffering, and how there have been deadly consequences – Jul 17, 2022

Another Alberta hospital has announced a closure due to staffing shortages.

Alberta Health Services says the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will temporarily close its obstetrics unit starting Saturday for at least two weeks.

The agency says pregnant patients who planned on delivering at the hospital will need to adjust their birth plans to instead deliver at the Sturgeon Community Hospital, which is about a half-hour drive away.

Read more: ‘They’ve thrown excuses’: Alberta health experts concerned over hallway medicine directive

AHS says the emergency department in Fort Saskatchewan remains open.

At least two health facilities — the urgent care units at South Calgary Health Centre and Airdrie Community Health Centre — have some temporary nighttime closures to deal with staff shortages.

An emergency directive calling for some patients in Edmonton hospitals to be treated in hallways was lifted Thursday after Alberta Health Services was able to place some patients in other facilities.

Trending Stories

Similar staffing shortages have been seen in other provinces, with Ontario temporarily closing some of its emergency departments and Quebec workers being asked to report to work with serious COVID-19 symptoms in order to avoid critical gaps in care.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 The Canadian Press
