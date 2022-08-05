Menu

Health

Manitoba expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 3:28 pm
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. View image in full screen
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID via AP)

Eligibility has been expanded for Manitobans who want the monkeypox vaccine.

The province announced Friday that anyone who has been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease like chlamydia in the past two months, or has had more than two sexual partners in the past three weeks, is now eligible for the shot.

Sex workers and people who have had anonymous sex or visited locations like bath houses for sexual contact in recent weeks are also eligible.

Read more: Monkeypox — Canada’s top doctor urges those at risk to get vaccinated as cases climb

Manitoba has still not had any reported cases of monkeypox, although almost 900 were reported as of Wednesday nationwide, with the bulk of them in Ontario and Quebec.

Eligible Manitobans can book an immunization through the Manitoba Health website beginning on Monday, similar to the process of booking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Monkeypox vaccines will be available at three Winnipeg locations: Klinic Health Centre on Sherbrook Street, Access Winnipeg West on Booth Drive, and Our Own Health Centre on Osborne Street.

.

