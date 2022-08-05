Manitoba expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

Send this page to someone via email

Eligibility has been expanded for Manitobans who want the monkeypox vaccine.

The province announced Friday that anyone who has been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease like chlamydia in the past two months, or has had more than two sexual partners in the past three weeks, is now eligible for the shot.

Sex workers and people who have had anonymous sex or visited locations like bath houses for sexual contact in recent weeks are also eligible.

Manitoba has still not had any reported cases of monkeypox, although almost 900 were reported as of Wednesday nationwide, with the bulk of them in Ontario and Quebec.

Eligible Manitobans can book an immunization through the Manitoba Health website beginning on Monday, similar to the process of booking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Monkeypox vaccines will be available at three Winnipeg locations: Klinic Health Centre on Sherbrook Street, Access Winnipeg West on Booth Drive, and Our Own Health Centre on Osborne Street.

0:47 Bracing for monkeypox Bracing for monkeypox – Jul 26, 2022

.