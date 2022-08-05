Hamilton man, woman charged in armed robbery at Grimsby gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a man and a woman from Hamilton as two of four alleged perpetrators in an armed robbery at a Grimsby, Ont., gas station Monday in which a masked man took a shot at a gas station employee.

Niagara regional police (NRPS) say the shooter missed the worker, with a bullet striking a wall at the Petro Canada on South Service Road between Industrial Drive and Casablanca Boulevard.

“The initial investigation determined that three male suspects entered the gas station and confronted the employee demanding cash,” the NRPS said in a release.

Pictured are two suspects Niagara Regional Police are seeking in a Petro Canada gas station robbery in Grimsby on Aug. 1, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. @nrps

“Two of the suspects were armed, one with a pistol and the other with bear spray.”

The men stole cash and cigarettes.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested and charged after Hamilton police were able to locate a suspect vehicle on Tuesday in an area around Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North.

The red Hyundai Elantra fled the scene just after the incident around 4:30 a.m. on Aug.1.

Both are facing a robbery charge each, while the man also faces a charge of failing to comply with a probation.

All three of the accused who entered the store wore black hoodie sweatshirts and covered their faces.

The suspects still outstanding, seen in security camera footage, are a man dressed all in black standing about six feet tall and a third person who also wore a black hoodie with grey track pants.

Detectives said they believe that person was about five feet five inches tall.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

