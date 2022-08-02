Gunshot fired during Grimsby gas station robbery, says Niagara Police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking three suspects following an armed robbery at a Grimsby, Ont. gas station in which a masked man took a shot at gas station employee running for his life.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the shooter missed the worker with a bullet striking a wall at the Petro Canada on South Service Road between Industrial Drive and Casablanca Boulevard.

“The initial investigation determined that three male suspects entered the gas station and confronted the employee demanding cash,” NRPS said in a release.

“Two of the suspects were armed, one with a pistol and the other with bear spray.”

The wanted men stole cash and cigarettes.

Two of the armed men wore black hoodie sweatshirts and black track pants.

One had a shirt with green printed letters on the chest and arms. He’s believed to be about five foot nine inches tall while the other about six feet.

The gender of the third person, also wearing a black hoodie and grey track pants, is not known.

Detectives said they believe that person was about five foot five inches tall.

A red Hyundai, possibly an Elantra, is the suspect vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle had tinted windows, fog lights and a visible ‘donut’ spare tire compartment on the rear of the car.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

