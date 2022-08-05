Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 2:58 pm
Police said 41-year-old Peter Witz has been charged with sexual assault.
Police said 41-year-old Peter Witz has been charged with sexual assault. Toronto Police / Handout

A Toronto massage therapist has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Monday, a woman went to a business in the Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue area to receive treatment by a massage therapist.

Police allege she was sexually assaulted during the massage.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged in connection with fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan, Ont.: police

Officers said on Friday, 41-year-old Peter Witz from Toronto was charged with sexual assault.

The force said he is scheduled to appear in court in October.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagsex assault tagTPS tagToronto Sexual Assault tagAvenue Road tagmassage therapist charged tagToronto massage therapist tagwilson avene tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers