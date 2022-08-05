Menu

Heat warnings issued for much of southern Ontario as 2 day heat event expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 2:41 pm
General view of people enjoying the nice weather at Cherry Beach while observing social distancing in downtown Toronto on June 14, 2020. View image in full screen
General view of people enjoying the nice weather at Cherry Beach while observing social distancing in downtown Toronto on June 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning as a two-day heat event is expected this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a stretch of the province from Cornwall to Barrie and southwest to Windsor.

Read more: Ontario summer forecast: Warm summer with more rain, storms than average expected

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

The weather agency says minimum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties are expected, bringing little relief from the heat.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday.

Read more: Heat warnings continue for Toronto, parts of southern Ontario

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty, to stay in a cool place and check on older family, friends and neighbours to ensure they are staying hydrated and cool.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
