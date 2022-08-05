Sask. unemployment rate in July 2nd lowest in Canada, Statistics Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Data released from Statistics Canada showed Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate last month was 4.0 per cent, the second lowest among provinces.

According to a release, the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan for July 2022 decreased from 7.1 per cent in July 2021 and was well below the national average of 4.9 per cent.

StatCan said Saskatchewan added 24,400 jobs in July, an increase of 4.4 per cent compared to July 2021, the third highest increase among the provinces. All of the growth was in full-time jobs.

“Saskatchewan continues to be a national leader, having one of the lowest unemployment rates and some of the highest job growth in the country,” stated Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison. “Low unemployment rates, combined with the strong job creation numbers we have seen over the last year, will lead to further economic growth and prosperity that will benefit all residents of our province.”

StatCan data also shows that off-reserve Indigenous employment in Saskatchewan was up 8,700 jobs for 20 consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was also up by 2,900 jobs for six consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Accommodation and food services were up 8,300 jobs; health care and social assistance were up 5,700 jobs; and educational services were up 4,300 jobs, the release said.

The unemployment rate for youth ages 15 to 24 was 6.0 per cent, the second lowest among provinces and well below the national rate of 9.2 per cent.

“Several all-time employment records were hit in July 2022, including full-time employment, off-reserve Indigenous employment and off-reserve Indigenous full-time employment,” according to the release.

In July 2022, Saskatchewan’s seasonally adjusted employment of 576,200 had recovered 100.4 per cent from pre-COVID February 2020 employment levels.

