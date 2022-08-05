SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Stampeders head coach remains in COVID protocol; will miss game in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 2:14 pm

Calgary Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson remains in COVID protocol and will miss Friday’s road game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The team announced via Twitter that special teams coordinator Mark Kilam will serve as acting head coach for the game.

Calgary general manager John Hufnagel, who spent eight seasons (2008-2015) as Stampeders head coach, will also be on the sidelines in “a support role,” the team said.

Dickenson, who did not travel to Ottawa, is expected to rejoin the team next week.

Read more: Alouettes acquire rights to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in trade with Stampeders

Kilam has spent all 18 of his years in the CFL as an assistant coach with the Stamps, working under head coaches Tom Higgins, Hufnagel and Dickenson.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s game will be his first as a head coach.

The Stampeders (4-2) sit third in the CFL’s West Division and are coming off two straight losses to the first-place Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-0).

The Redblacks (1-6) are coming off their first win of the season, a 23-13 decision in Toronto.

