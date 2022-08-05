Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with attempted murder investigation in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 1:16 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police car in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on September 18, 2021, officers received a report of a shooting at a restaurant in the Hurontario Street and Derry Road area.

Police said during the investigation a Ruger Mark 4 firearm and ammunition were located.

Officers said on Thursday just before 7:30 p.m., officers arrested a suspect in the Erin Mills Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 charged in connection with fatal Mississauga stabbing: police

Police said 26-year-old Jandeep Randhawa from Mississauga was arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

