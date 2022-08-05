Menu

Traffic

Serious crash on Highway 97, near Vernon, B.C. cadet camp

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 12:49 pm
Traffic is slowly being moved past the wreckage but that portion of Highway 97 will mostly be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
Traffic is slowly being moved past the wreckage but that portion of Highway 97 will mostly be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Global News

A serious multi-vehicle crash brought Friday morning traffic in and out of Vernon to a standstill.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, near the Vernon Cadet Camp, and RCMP said there were multiple vehicles involved.

Click to play video: 'North Okanagan crash survivor speaks out for safety improvements' North Okanagan crash survivor speaks out for safety improvements
North Okanagan crash survivor speaks out for safety improvements – Jul 15, 2022

Witnesses to the scene told Global News there was debris all over the road and one car was covered with a blanket as emergency crews worked to deal with the aftermath of the collision.

Traffic is slowly being moved past the wreckage but that portion of Highway 97 will mostly be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route. Detours are being set up and updates will be provided when available and posted to DriveBC.

