Serious crash on Highway 97, near Vernon, B.C. cadet camp

A serious multi-vehicle crash brought Friday morning traffic in and out of Vernon to a standstill.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, near the Vernon Cadet Camp, and RCMP said there were multiple vehicles involved.

Witnesses to the scene told Global News there was debris all over the road and one car was covered with a blanket as emergency crews worked to deal with the aftermath of the collision.

Traffic is slowly being moved past the wreckage but that portion of Highway 97 will mostly be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route. Detours are being set up and updates will be provided when available and posted to DriveBC.