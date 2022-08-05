Sask. Party selects candidate for Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Local members of the Saskatchewan Party selected Kim Groff as the party’s candidate for the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection Thursday evening.

According to a release, Groff grew up in small-town Saskatchewan and has made Saskatoon his home for the past 35 years. He and his wife Valarie have two grown married daughters and two grandchildren who also live in Saskatoon, according to a release.

“I want to extend my thanks to the Saskatoon Meewasin membership for their strong support,” Groff said in the release. “I’m working hard to ensure that the Saskatchewan Party wins this byelection, and that I have the honour of representing the residents of Meewasin.”

Groff said his past experience will be a strong asset in his campaign. He studied at the Saskatchewan Technical Institute, now known as Saskatchewan Polytechnic, and at the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan. Groff had a long business career in the fields of sales, human resources and business finance.

Throughout his career, Groff received numerous accolades as an industry leader and top performer, both nationally and internationally. He currently owns a successful small business and has spent time as a volunteer and a coach for many years.

“I have strong roots in the Saskatoon community from my work in both business and volunteerism,” stated Groff. “I am excited to join Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party to continue the good work that is being done in Saskatoon and across the province.”

The Saskatchewan Party will hold a 25th-anniversary event Saturday at 2 p.m. at the AGT Centre in Davidson. Guest speakers include former deputy premier and Saskatchewan Party founding member Ken Krawetz, former prime minister Stephen Harper and Saskatchewan Party Leader and Premier Scott Moe.

No date has been set for the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection, though it must be held before Jan. 1, 2023.

