Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili stepping down as Saskatoon Meewasin MLA

There will be a new face representing the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin as current MLA Ryan Meili has announced he will be resigning from the seat.

Meili shared his decision with his fellow MLAs during the last day of the spring legislative session on Thursday in Regina, where he said he will remain as MLA until July 1.

This comes after his announcement in February that he will step down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP following the NDP’s loss in the Athabasca byelection. He said he will stay on as party leader until a new leader is selected.

Meili’s time as an MLA began in 2017 when he won the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.

He then became party leader in 2018 after he fell short of becoming leader of the NDP in 2009 and again in 2012.

In the most recent Saskatchewan election, he won in his constituency by collecting 51 per cent of the vote.

With the NDP’s leadership position being vacated by Meili this summer, the party is set to vote next month for its new leader in Regina.

The leadership race has come down to Regina Lakeview MLA Carla Beck and Saskatoon lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey.

More to come.