Small business owner to be NDP candidate in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Send this page to someone via email

A lifelong Saskatoon resident and small business owner will be the candidate for Saskatchewan NDP in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.

According to a release, Nathaniel Teed was nominated by NDP members in a contested nomination in the constituency on Wednesday evening.

“I’m humbled to have received the support from our members and excited to hit the ground running,” Teed said.

“I believe in the potential of this province — I’ve seen it firsthand. We have so much opportunity here in Saskatchewan, we just need a government that recognizes the need to build our communities and energize our economy.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Minister Harrison touts new immigration proposal

Teed and his partner, James, own and operate Area Home + Lifestyle, a furniture and design store in downtown Saskatoon. He is a proud member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and hopes to bring representation of this community to the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Teed also runs an arts fundraiser and is a former educator. He is also described in the release as a fierce advocate for increased education funding, smaller class sizes, and the importance of support staff in the classroom.

“I am so excited that an experienced leader like Nathaniel is joining our team in Saskatoon Meewasin,” said NDP Leader Carla Beck in the statement.

“It’s clear that he has energized folks here in the riding and has new ideas and policies to help build a Saskatchewan that works for this generation and the next. With his proven track record, I know he’ll work tirelessly for the people of Saskatoon Meewasin, and I can’t wait to hit the doors with him so we can elect an MLA that stands for the people of this riding.”

No date has been set for the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection, though it must be held before Jan. 1, 2023.

The Saskatchewan Party is holding its nomination meeting Thursday evening.

1:52 Carla Beck wins Sask. NDP leadership; first woman elected as leader Carla Beck wins Sask. NDP leadership; first woman elected as leader – Jun 26, 2022