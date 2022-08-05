Man faces assault charge after spitting incident at Kingston shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged one man with assault after police say he spat on a staff member at a local shelter.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the shelter after the man became agitated with staff and began throwing garbage.

When a staff member came to calm him down, police say he spat in the face of the employee.

The man was nearby when police arrived and he was arrested.

The 21-year-old man was charged with assault and breach of probation.

He was taken to police headquarters, then released on conditions with a future court date.