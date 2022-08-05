Man faces assault charge after spitting incident at Kingston shelter

Kingston police have charged one man with assault after police say he spat on a staff member at a local shelter.
At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the shelter after the man became agitated with staff and began throwing garbage.
When a staff member came to calm him down, police say he spat in the face of the employee.
The man was nearby when police arrived and he was arrested.
The 21-year-old man was charged with assault and breach of probation.
He was taken to police headquarters, then released on conditions with a future court date.
