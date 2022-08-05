Officers make largest fentanyl bust in history of Sarnia police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers say they seized the largest amount of pure fentanyl in the history of the Sarnia Police Service after an investigation into crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl trafficking.

On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., members of the Sarnia Police vice unit executed a search warrant on a vehicle, which was parked on Walnut Street.

As officers approached, one of two suspects found inside the vehicle on the passenger side tried to flee on foot, leading to a struggle with police.

The other suspect, the driver, tried to flee the area in the vehicle and, during the attempt, struck an unmarked police car.

Both suspects were detained.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant was also issued for an address in the 400 block of Wellington Street where police say they seized 122.3 grams of pure and uncut fentanyl, 0.55 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 287 grams of marijuana, over 1 gram of cut fentanyl, over 72 grams of cocaine, and $7,220 of Canadian currency.

According to police, pure and uncut fentanyl is “drastically more potent than cut fentanyl and has the potential to produce over a kilogram of cut fentanyl.”

Police say the street value of the substances and currency is $53,121.

Derrick Michael Peachy, 40, of Sarnia, Ont., faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of resisting arrest.

Hengli Hoang, 26, of Toronto, Ont., faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession for the purpose of selling cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act, one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Both accused have been held pending a bail hearing.