Lakefield Homecoming: A weekend of events in Lakefield, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

After being postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, Lakefield Homecoming is on — a weekend of events running Aug. 5 to 7 in Lakefield, Ont.

Lakefield Homecoming committee volunteer (and proud Lakefield resident) Stacey Sullivan said it is a way to showcase the community.

“It is a great opportunity to come and celebrate the village of Lakefield,” she said. “To reconnect with some old friends, meet some new friends and just have a really great time.”

And there is no shortage of things to do. Sullivan said there is something for everyone, and don’t worry — no need to be from Lakefield to take part.

“There is a golf tournament taking place on Saturday at Katchiwano Golf Course, there is a sidewalk sale on Saturday, the Village Lions Club is hosting a dance Saturday night — so much stuff all weekend long,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a ceremony recognizing the area’s first Indigenous family and a walking tour to showcase Lakefield’s history at the time when the Nelson family arrived to the region in 1820.

Read more: Trent University recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

“So we are going to be doing a walking tour of the different streets named after the family,” said Heather Dummitt, another committee volunteer and life-long Lakefield resident.

She started exploring the city by foot more during the pandemic and says she is excited to share historical town tidbits with others.

“I love Lakefield, I’ve always lived here and I just love the community.”

For a full list of events, you can find Lakefield Homecoming on Facebook.