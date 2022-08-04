Menu

Canada

Ottawa kicks in nearly $42M to help Quebec in fight against gun violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 4:03 pm
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference alongside Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, right, and station 49 Police Chief Emmanuel Anglade in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he announced federal support for organizations on the front lines of the fight against gun and gang violence in Quebec. View image in full screen
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference alongside Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, right, and station 49 Police Chief Emmanuel Anglade in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he announced federal support for organizations on the front lines of the fight against gun and gang violence in Quebec. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec will receive nearly $42 million from Ottawa to support its fight against gun violence and street gangs.

Federal Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino announced the new funding Thursday in Montreal. The announcement comes the same day a suspect in three fatal shootings was shot and killed by police.

“We must stop this violence before it starts,” Mendicino said.

Read more: Montreal police kill man suspected in three homicides during operation at city motel

The money will be used to support prevention plans and efforts already in place to limit gun violence in the province.

Quebec will support community initiatives aimed at addressing the “root causes” associated with gun crime and “providing young people with opportunities to make positive life choices.”

“What we are aiming for here is through programs and organizations, to get young people out of the clutches of organized crime or violence through music, sport,” said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

