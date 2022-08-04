Ottawa kicks in nearly $42M to help Quebec in fight against gun violence

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec will receive nearly $42 million from Ottawa to support its fight against gun violence and street gangs.

Federal Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino announced the new funding Thursday in Montreal. The announcement comes the same day a suspect in three fatal shootings was shot and killed by police.

“We must stop this violence before it starts,” Mendicino said.

The money will be used to support prevention plans and efforts already in place to limit gun violence in the province.

Quebec will support community initiatives aimed at addressing the “root causes” associated with gun crime and “providing young people with opportunities to make positive life choices.”

“What we are aiming for here is through programs and organizations, to get young people out of the clutches of organized crime or violence through music, sport,” said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.