Canada

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu sworn in

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 3:14 pm
Liberal MPP for Kingston and the Islands Ted Hsu was sworn in on Thursday.
Liberal MPP for Kingston and the Islands Ted Hsu was sworn in on Thursday. Ted Hsu

Ted Hsu, the MPP for Kingston and the Islands, was sworn in at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.

The 43rd Ontario parliament will meet for the first time on Aug. 8.

Read more: Ontario election 2022 results — Kingston and the Islands

“The first thing I want to do is thank the people of Kingston and the Islands, who have given me a mandate to serve as their representative in the Ontario legislature,” says Hsu.

“I’m ready to take my seat and push Premier Ford’s government on the issues which were top of mind for voters: the economy, the cost of living and housing, crumbling health-care capacity, the climate crisis and education disruption.”

Of all the issues Hsu listed, he says health care is the most pressing.

“Since the spring when the legislature was dissolved and the election campaign began, staffing pressures and shutdowns have gotten predictably worse,” says Hsu.

“There is no excuse for this lack of proactive leadership. We saw it during the pandemic and it’s continuing on. The only way to describe it is: Doug Ford is leading from behind.”

Read more: Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur won’t seek re-election

Hsu is one of only eight Liberal MPPs at Queen’s Park after the Del Duca Liberals took a hit in the June 2 election.

Hsu previously served the riding of Kingston and the Islands federally from 2011 to 2015.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagHealth Care tagLiberal tagqueen's park tagMpp tagTed Hsu tagSworn In tag

