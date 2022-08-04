Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu sworn in

Send this page to someone via email

Ted Hsu, the MPP for Kingston and the Islands, was sworn in at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.

The 43rd Ontario parliament will meet for the first time on Aug. 8.

“The first thing I want to do is thank the people of Kingston and the Islands, who have given me a mandate to serve as their representative in the Ontario legislature,” says Hsu.

“I’m ready to take my seat and push Premier Ford’s government on the issues which were top of mind for voters: the economy, the cost of living and housing, crumbling health-care capacity, the climate crisis and education disruption.”

Of all the issues Hsu listed, he says health care is the most pressing.

“Since the spring when the legislature was dissolved and the election campaign began, staffing pressures and shutdowns have gotten predictably worse,” says Hsu.

“There is no excuse for this lack of proactive leadership. We saw it during the pandemic and it’s continuing on. The only way to describe it is: Doug Ford is leading from behind.”

Hsu is one of only eight Liberal MPPs at Queen’s Park after the Del Duca Liberals took a hit in the June 2 election.

Hsu previously served the riding of Kingston and the Islands federally from 2011 to 2015.