Consumer

London, Ont. gas prices to hit lowest level since mid-April on Friday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 4, 2022 12:29 pm
filling up at a gas station View image in full screen
The cost of fuel in London, Ont., is still much higher than this time last year when drivers were charged an average of 132 cents per litre. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

London, Ont., drivers have another reason to look forward to the end of the workweek with gas prices set to fall five cents by Friday morning.

The prediction was published by GasWizard.ca and comes after a previous seven-cent drop that arrived Thursday morning.

That will bring the average price of gas in London on Friday to 167.9 cents for a litre of regular, a level not seen since mid-April.

Similar drops are expected for the average cost of premium and diesel, which should reach 197.9 cents per litre and 181.9 cents per litre, respectively

The average price of gas in the Forest City has been on a steady decline over the past seven weeks since hitting a high of 214 cents per litre in early June. Analysts say prices have fallen due to a drop in demand and concerns about a recession.

While prices are down compared to what Londoners saw earlier this summer, the cost of fuel is still much higher than this time last year when drivers were charged an average of 132 cents per litre.

