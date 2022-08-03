A healthier version of the Elks face the Lions again on Saturday

There’s a lot to forget about when it comes to June 11. The Edmonton Elks opened their 2022 regular season schedule on the road against the B.C. Lions.

The Elks lost 59-15 giving up the most points allowed during a regular season game in franchise history.

The Elks were down 42-6 at half-time — a score like that usually resembles a final score. The Elks gave up a total of eight touchdowns, four to Lions running back James Butler. Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke put on a clinic, passing for 282 yards and throwing for three touchdown passes while rushing for 78 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

The Elks (2-5) will return to B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday for another meeting with the Lions (5-1) looking for their third straight road win of the season, and perhaps a measure of redemption against the Lions. The Elks are coming off a bye week which followed a 24-10 loss at home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It’s another chance for the Elks to face Nathan Rourke who is a Most Outstanding Player candidate, sitting second in the CFL in passing yards (1,941) and leads the league in touchdown passes with 16. Head coach Chris Jones says having an extra week to prepare against Rourke and the Lions offence is valuable.

“There’s no doubt he’s a very good quarterback. He gets the ball out of his hands as quick as anyone in the league,” Jones said. “He’s extremely accurate, he can run, and he can move around in the pocket. He’s very difficult to prepare for.”

The Elks roster will look very different from the last time the two teams met on June 11. Two weeks ago, linebacker Nyles Morgan and defensive back Duron Carter played their first game of the season. On Saturday, it’s expected defensive tackle Jake Ceresna (shoulder), defensive back Nafess Lyon (shoulder), receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin), receiver/quarterback Kai Locksley (hamstring), fullback Tanner Green (core muscle injury) and linebacker Jordan Reaves (fractured finger) are all set to return on Saturday.

What can a more experienced lineup bring to the table for the Elks? Chris Jones is anxious to find out.

“We’ll see when the games come but you have a level of confidence because guys have played and it’s easier for them to play a little bit faster and step quicker,” Jones said. “When they get fatigued, they’ve been through it before but now we have to take that to the game.”

Nafees Lyon only missed a couple of games with a shoulder injury suffered back on July 7 against the Calgary Stampeders. His hope is more experience in the lineup will lead to more success.

“The experience of just knowing what to do, being in a situation before, and just being able to make a play,” Lyon said. “We all work together in having that chemistry as a group and when we are all together and healthy, you better make plays together as fast as possible and be fluid.”

Kick-off on Saturday between the Elks and Lions from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver will be at 8 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kick-off at 6:30 p.m.

