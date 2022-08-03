Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 19, charged with murder in Broadway shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 2:43 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have identified and charged a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Police found Austin Chief, 24, with serious injuries in the early morning of June 12 at an apartment block in the 600 block of Broadway. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators arrested 19-year-old Denzel Seth Wood on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

Read more: Winnipeg police say man’s death at Broadway apartment was homicide

Wood was already in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre at the time of his arrest.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect and victim weren’t known to each other prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting' Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting
