Winnipeg man, 19, charged with murder in Broadway shooting

Winnipeg police have identified and charged a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Police found Austin Chief, 24, with serious injuries in the early morning of June 12 at an apartment block in the 600 block of Broadway. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators arrested 19-year-old Denzel Seth Wood on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

Wood was already in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre at the time of his arrest.

Police said the suspect and victim weren’t known to each other prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

