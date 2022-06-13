Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police say man’s death at Broadway apartment was homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 1:56 pm
Winnipeg police say Austin Mark Chief, 24, of Winnipeg, is the city's latest homicide victim. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say Austin Mark Chief, 24, of Winnipeg, is the city's latest homicide victim. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say a man found seriously injured in a Broadway apartment over the weekend is the city’s latest homicide.

Police were called to the apartment in the 600 block of Broadway around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide

Austin Mark Chief, 24, of Winnipeg, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he later died, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police announce charges laid in infant homicide' Winnipeg Police announce charges laid in infant homicide
Winnipeg Police announce charges laid in infant homicide

Police haven’t said how Chief was injured.

Read more: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May 2022

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

