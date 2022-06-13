Winnipeg police say man’s death at Broadway apartment was homicide

Winnipeg police say a man found seriously injured in a Broadway apartment over the weekend is the city’s latest homicide.
Police were called to the apartment in the 600 block of Broadway around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Austin Mark Chief, 24, of Winnipeg, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he later died, police said Monday.
Winnipeg Police announce charges laid in infant homicide
Police haven’t said how Chief was injured.
Read more: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May 2022
No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
