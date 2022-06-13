Winnipeg police say man’s death at Broadway apartment was homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man found seriously injured in a Broadway apartment over the weekend is the city’s latest homicide.

Police were called to the apartment in the 600 block of Broadway around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Austin Mark Chief, 24, of Winnipeg, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he later died, police said Monday.

Police haven’t said how Chief was injured.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Over this past weekend (June 10-12, 2022), the Winnipeg Police Service responded to and continues to investigate a homicide, as well as several shooting and stabbing incidents. Media release: https://t.co/YtDSLtPKwg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 13, 2022