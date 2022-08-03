Menu

Comments

Crime

Police seek suspect after alleged attempted murder in Stayner, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 12:17 pm
Police are searching for 31-year-old Michael Zaakir from Wasaga Beach.
Police are searching for 31-year-old Michael Zaakir from Wasaga Beach. Ontario Provincial Police / Handout

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Stayner.

Ontario Provincial Police said on July 31, at around 11:55 p.m., officers received a report of a person with injuries at a home in Stayner.

Police said the victim was sexually assaulted and then stabbed.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital but was then later air lifted to a trauma centre.

Police are now looking for 31-year-old Michael Zaakir from Wasaga Beach.

Officers said he stands to be charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated sexual assault, failure to comply with a release order, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said a warrant has been issued for the accused.

“Anyone with information on Michael Zaakir’s whereabouts is urged to not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release. “He is considered dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

