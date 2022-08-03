Ketchup and mustard ice cream among new food items coming to CNE

Send this page to someone via email

Ketchup- and mustard-flavoured ice cream is coming to the Canadian National Exhibition.

The CNE revealed on Wednesday one of the “crazy concoctions” that will be offered at The Ex this year.

“It’s a battle of the condiments — in soft serve form!” the CNE said in a news release.

The release said the unusual ice cream will be sold by local Toronto vendor Harrison Swift, who has been serving “some of the most memorable treats” at the CNE since 2013, such as pickle lemonade.

“New this year, he has come up with a sweet and savoury twist on ice cream offering a ketchup-flavoured and mustard-flavoured soft serve with appropriately fun accoutrements such as a pretzel or fries,” the CNE said.

“For those who love both ketchup and mustard – try them swirled together.”

The treat will be sold at a booth called So Cute Ice Cream.

The CNE said the full list of new food items will stay “top secret” for another few weeks.

The CNE runs from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

