Daytime sexual assault in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, a woman was walking along University Avenue West near Glasgow Street on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., when she was approached by a stranger and sexually assaulted by him.

They say the victim was able to safely flee from her attacker before contacting the authorities.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say anyone with information can call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

