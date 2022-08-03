Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Daytime sexual assault in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 9:49 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, a woman was walking along University Avenue West near Glasgow Street on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., when she was approached by a stranger and sexually assaulted by him.

Read more: 1 woman injured, arrested after knife fight in Kitchener, 2nd woman sought: Waterloo police

They say the victim was able to safely flee from her attacker before contacting the authorities.

Trending Stories

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Man facing charges in connection with recent fires in Waterloo, Kitchener

Police say anyone with information can call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Sexual Assault tagGlasgow Street Kitchener tagUniversity Avenue Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers