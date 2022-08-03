Daytime sexual assault in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener over the weekend.
According to police, a woman was walking along University Avenue West near Glasgow Street on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., when she was approached by a stranger and sexually assaulted by him.
They say the victim was able to safely flee from her attacker before contacting the authorities.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police say anyone with information can call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
