University of Guelph says they are working hard to find housing for students

Some new and returning students at the University of Guelph are still having trouble finding on-campus housing for the upcoming semester.

In an email to CJOY, the University’s Student Housing Services department says it has been helping students by exploring options in creating additional spaces both in their residential buildings and outside of campus.

That includes increasing capacity in rooms, creating 400 additional spaces to bump up capacity to 5,100, contacting several local hotels for the potential of additional residence capacity, and increasing the number of advising sessions with the Neighbourhood Relations and Off-Campus Living Coordinator to provide safe, off-campus housing.

They say while details are being finalized, the end result will not see everyone on the waiting list have a spot in residence this fall.

Student Housing Services goes on to say they understand the disappointment that some students and their families are experiencing by not being able to live on campus this fall.

But they say staff are working with students and their families to provide support and advice.

