Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 19-20

Friday, Aug. 19
Hour One:Burns & Allen – The Tale Man Radio Show, Nick Carter – The Case of the Phantom Shoplifter
Hour Two: Mail Call – Groucho Marx, Marx Brothers – Groucho in Chicago / Groucho Patient
Hour Three: Dimension X – The Martian Death March
Saturday, Aug. 20
Hour One: Whistler – Murder at Twin Pines, Great Gildersleeve – Love at First Sight
Hour Two: My Favorite Husband – Liz & George Reminisce, Light’s Out – The Immortal Gentleman
Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Lydia
Hour Four: Jack Benny – At the Beach, Damon Runyon Theater – Blood Pressure
Hour Five: The Saint – The Cowboy, Dark Fantasy – Letter from Yesterday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments