South Calgary urgent care centre cutting hours due to staffing levels

The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at the South Calgary Health Centre (SCHC) has reduced its hours as of Tuesday, citing staffing challenges.

The UCC will now only be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. — a reduction of two hours from the previous working hours.

In a news release, the SCHC said the change was made “to help ensure that safe care continues to be provided at the UCC within the current staffing model. At this time, we are unable to increase staffing at the UCC due to workforce challenges.”

A strict cut off at 8 p.m. will be implemented for patient intake, yet those remaining in the department after that time will be treated.

SCHC said when urgent care gets busy, staff may redirect or transfer new patients that can safely do so to other nearby healthcare facilities up to two hours before closing.

“We ask all individuals who intend to seek care from the UCC at the South Calgary Health Centre to present as far in advance to the 8 p.m. closing time as possible to allow the time needed for investigation, treatment, and discharge planning,” the news release stated.

The move is similar to what recently took place at the Airdrie Community Health Centre as it temporarily closed overnight for the second time in July due to staffing shortages.

At the time Alberta Health Services said the Airdrie centre would temporarily close on weekend evenings for about eight weeks due to “gaps in physician coverage.”

Regarding the SCHC reduction in hours, AHS said it thanks Calgarians “for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Other services provided at the SCHC, including public health, will remain unaffected, according to AHS.